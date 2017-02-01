Boise State 2017 signee: Jermani Brown, CB

(Photo: Boise State)

Jermani Brown

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 170

Hometown: Midlothian, Virginia

Previous School: Midlothian High School

Rankings

Scout.com: 4

247 Sports: 4

Rivals: 4

Verbally Committed On: August 21, 2016

Other Offers: Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho, Michigan State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Wisconsin

How did Boise State land a recruit from Virginia? Well, Boise State defensive backs Ashley Ambrose and Brown developed a relationship during his junior season at Calabasas High School. Brown then transferred for his senior season after a new job forced his family to relocate.

"We kept it touch. The thing about Germani is he his a phenomenal athlete. A highly intelligent kid," Ambrose said. "He's a very explosive kid who is not afraid of tackling. He's a kid that could be special later on in his career. He's a wonderful person to be around and always has a smile on his face."

- With four-stars attached to his name by most recruiting websites, Brown is one of the highest rated recruits in school history.

- ESPN rated Brown as the No. 10 prospect in the 2017 recruiting class from the state of Virginia.

- The correct pronunciation of Brown's first name is "Germany."

#BoiseState DB coach Ashley Ambrose says they had to fend off a number of big time offers for CB Jermani Brown. pic.twitter.com/oRkJqIRTtx — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) February 1, 2017

DB Jermani Brown was our first signee of #NSD17. Hear what Bronco DB coach @CoachAmbrose33 had to say about Brown! pic.twitter.com/lP87zwTBeO — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) February 1, 2017

