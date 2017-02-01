Boise State 2017 signee: Breydon Boyd, LB

Breydon Boyd
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 215
Hometown: Katy, Texas
Previous School: Katy High School
Rankings
Scout.com: 3
247 Sports: 3
Rivals: 3
Boise State signing day: Meet the new Broncos
Verbally Committed On: June 11, 2016
Other Offers: Boston College, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisiana-Lafayette, New Mexico, North Texas, Texas State, UNLV, Utah State
A new player, a new weapon
Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos believes that Boyd fights the mold of what they are looking for in a linebacker moving forward.
"He's a long rangy linebacker who has good instincts in the box," said Avalos. "Also, he's a very good blitzer, which we want to do more of from the linebacker position. He's a guy that we can use inside and use on the edge."
On top of that, Boyd played a big role on defense for a team that won a lot of game during his high school career.
"Here's a guy that comes from a great pedigree, in terms of work ethic and how to be a leader," Avalos added.
- Harsin says that Boyd was one of the best player-recruiters they had over the past year. He was one of the first players in the Class of 2017 to commit, and often reached out to other players who were considering Boise State.
- Harsin says that during his first in-home visit, Boyd was most excited to shot off his knife collections.
The Central Time Zone has checked in! Katy, Texas native LB Breydon Boyd is a Bronco! #BleedBlue https://t.co/VCnAS3wKUU pic.twitter.com/ALNHHQqPTF— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) February 1, 2017
