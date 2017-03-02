Boise State 2017 football schedule announced

Oct 15, 2016; Boise, ID; Boise State Broncos take the field before first half action against the Colorado State Rams at Albertsons Stadium. (Photo: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)

BOISE - The Mountain West Conference released its 2017 football schedule on Thursday, including kickoff times and broadcast information for two of Boise State's nonconference games.

The Broncos home game against Virginia has been moved to Friday, Sept. 22, and will kick at 6 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN2. The other nonconference game with a set kickoff time is the away game against BYU, which was also moved to a Friday. That game will get underway at 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Boise State will play three home games in the first month of the season, including the season-opener against Troy on Saturday, Sept. 2. The team will face an early conference opponent in New Mexico on Sept. 16, and will welcome Virginia to the Blue on Sept. 22.

According to Boise State, the Cavaliers will be the first Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) team to play a regular season game at Albertsons Stadium.

The lone road game in September will be a trip to Pullman to face Washington State on Sept. 9.

October will features three road trips - at BYU on Oct. 6, at San Diego State on Oct. 14, and at Utah State on Oct. 28. The lone home game in October will be an Oct. 21 matchup against Wyoming.

The game against West Division foe San Diego State will be the first meeting between the teams since 2014.

The front part of the schedule should be a challenge: vs Troy, at Washington State, vs New Mexico, vs Virginia, at BYU, at SDSU, vs Wyoming — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) March 2, 2017

Take out Virginia, and the rest of these teams went 53-25 (.679 win%) in 2016, including 4-2 in bowl games. https://t.co/ztCjJ4Ug4n — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) March 2, 2017

In November, the Broncos will host Nevada, another West Division rival they haven't faced since 2014, before traveling to Colorado State on Nov. 11. The team will play its final regular-season home game against Air Force on Nov. 18 and will close out the regular-season on the road against Fresno State on Nov. 25.

Only the Virginia and BYU games are permanently set. Kickoff times for the rest of the nonconference slate, as well as the conference lineup, have not been announced. Those games could still be moved to Thursdays or Fridays, depending on how the television schedules shake out.

Boise State 2017 football schedule:

Sept. 2 – Troy

Sept. 9 – at Washington State

Sept. 16 – New Mexico*

Sept. 22 – Virginia, 6 p.m. MT ESPN/ESPN2

Oct. 6 – at BYU, 8:15 p.m. MT ESPN

Oct. 14 – at San Diego State*

Oct. 21 – Wyoming*

Oct. 28 – at Utah State*

Nov. 4 – Nevada*

Nov. 11 – at Colorado State*

Nov. 18 – Air Force*

Nov. 25 – at Fresno State*

*MW games

