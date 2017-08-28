Apsey: 'We got our hands full on Saturday and more importantly this place needs to be shaking and come out and support our team'
With 9,000 to 10,000 tickets left, Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey says, "We got our hands full on Saturday and more importantly this place needs to be shaking and come out and support our team because they're going to need it."
KTVB 4:45 PM. MDT August 28, 2017
