Ajayi to remain sidelined with concussion

Former Boise State running back Jay Ajayi remains sidelined after leaving Dolphins' practice early on Monday.

Ajayi has been diagnosed with a concussion and was not available to practice on Wednesday, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi will not practice today. He's out with a confirmed concussion. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 2, 2017

It seems likely the Dolphins will be without their Pro Bowl running back for more than just a couple of days too.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald writes that Ajayi's concussion will force him to sit out several practices. When he does return, the Dolphins expect to be cautious with his work load.

Ajayi rushed for 1,272 yards and 8 touchdowns on 260 carries in 2016. He was the NFL's fourth-leading rusher and set a franchise record with three games of 200-or-more yards rushing.

Miami is set to host the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason opener on Saturday, August 10.

