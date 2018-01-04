Wilson accepts invite to play in prestigious Senior Bowl

Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) catches a pass as Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (4) defends in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 16, 2017. (Photo by Josh Holmberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire, �Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved)

BOISE - Former Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson will get a chance to play in college football's most prestigious postseason all-star game later this month.

Wilson accepted an invite on Thursday to play in the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

"I’m just honored to be selected and look forward to showcasing my talent,” Wilson told KTVB.

Wilson is coming off a banner senior campaign for the Broncos. He hauled in 83 passes and set the single-season school record with 1,511 receiving yards, a total that ranked second in the FBS.

In his final collegiate game last month, Wilson pulled down 10 catches for 221 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl, the ladder of which is an FBS-best for a bowl game this season.

Wilson becomes the 11th Boise State alumnus to accept an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Quarterback Kellen Moore is the only former Bronco to participate in the game and go undrafted.

The game will kick off on Jan. 27 at 12:30 p.m. MT and air on the NFL Network.

Boise State Senior Bowl Alumni

2002

Matt Hill, Offensive lineman

-NFL Draft Status: Seahawks - 5th round (171st pick)

2006

Daryn Colledge, Offensive lineman

-NFL Draft Status: Packers - 2nd round (47th pick)

2010

Kyle Wilson, Cornerback

-NFL Draft Status: Jets - 1st round (29th pick)

2011

Austin Pettis, Wide receiver

-NFL Draft Status: Rams - 3rd round (78th pick)

Titus Young, Wide receiver

-NFL Draft Status: Lions - 2nd round (44th pick)

2012

George Iloka, Safety

-NFL Draft Status: Bengals - 5th round (167th pick)

Doug Martin, Running back

-NFL Draft Status: Buccaneers - 1st round (31st pick)

Shea McClellin, Defensive line

-NFL Draft Status: Bears - 1st round (19th pick)

Kellen Moore, Quarterback

-NFL Draft Status: Undrafted

Billy Winn, Defensive lineman

-NFL Draft Status: Browns - 6th round (205th pick)

2013

Jamar Taylor, Cornerback

-NFL Draft Status: Dolphins - 2nd round (54th pick)

2016

Darian Thompson, Safety

-NFL Draft Status: NY Giants - 3rd round (71st pick)

© 2018 KTVB-TV