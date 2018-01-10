Former BSU DL coach: 'The future at Boise State is as bright as its past'

Boise State defensive line coach Steve Caldwell (Photo: Will Hall / KTVB)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ak. -- Former Boise State football assistant coach Steve Caldwell was officially introduced as the new defensive line coach at Arkansas on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after that announcement, Caldwell reflected on his time in Boise.

"I want to thank Coach Harsin for giving me the opportunity to coach at such a special place," Caldwell said. "The future at Boise State is as bright as its past. The culture is strong, and the group we have is ready to make its mark, continuing what is already a strong tradition."

Caldwell came to Boise State with head coach Bryan Harsin when he was hired to lead his alma mater in December of 2013.

During his time in Boise, Caldwell oversaw the development of First-Team All-Mountain West members like Kamalei Correa, Sam McCaskill, and David Moa.

Caldwell explained he thoroughly enjoyed his time at Boise State, however, the opportunity to return to Arkansas allowed him to be closer to his family.

"Were it not for an opportunity to return home, a place where I will consistently get to be around my children and grandchildren, I envisioned Boise State as a place I could have stayed for years to come."

With the departure of Caldwell, only Kent Riddle and Andy Avalos remain from the original coaching staff that Harsin assembled.

Six of the other seven assistants, including Caldwell, have moved on to coach at Power 5 Programs.

"Thank you to everyone in this community for their support," concluded Caldwell, "and Go Broncos!"

The staff that Harsin put together when he was hired back in 2013 has turned out to be highly successful. Here is a recap of where the coaches that have left are currently as.

Mike Sanford, Offensive Coordinator

Sanford left following the Fiesta Bowl victory in 2014, when he was hired to serve as the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame. He is now the head coach at Western Kentucky University.

Marcel Yates, Defensive Coordinator

Yates departed following the 2015 season to become the defensive coordinator at the University of Arizona. At the moment, Yates is currently serving as the interim head coach for the Wildcats, following the firing of former head coach Rich Rodriguez.

Eliah Drinkwitz, Tight Ends Coach

Drinkwitz was promoted to offensive coordinator when Sanford left for Notre Dame. Drinkwitz, himself, then left following the 2015 season after N.C. State offered him a multi-year deal to serve as their offensive coordinator.

Julius Brown, Secondary Coach

Brown is the lone member of Harsin's original staff that was let go. The Broncos made a change to their secondary coach following the 2015 season. Brown is currently coaching defensive backs at Utah State.

Junior Adams, Wide Receivers Coach

Adams helped turn Thomas Sperbeck and Cedrick Wilson into record-setting wide receivers. He left following the 2016 season when Sanford hired him to serve as his offensive coordinator at WKU.

Scott Huff, Offensive Line Coach

Huff and Avalos were the only two coaches that stayed at Boise State after Chris Petersen took a job at Washington. Huff eventually joined Petersen though, accepting an offer to become the Huskies new offensive line coach in the spring of 2017.

Steve Caldwell, Defensive Line Coach

Following four seasons at Boise State, Caldwell was named the new defensive line coach at Arkansas in January of 2018.

