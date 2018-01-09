Boise State moves into top 25 in final AP college football poll

ATLANTA - Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in Monday's national championship game. Unbeaten Central Florida finished sixth.
The Crimson Tide received 57 of 61 first-place votes from the media panel after its 26-23 overtime win. UCF received the other four.
Georgia finished second and Oklahoma was third, followed by Clemson and Ohio State.
The AP national championship is the 11th for the Crimson Tide, three more than any other school, and fifth under coach Nick Saban since 2009. Alabama becomes the first preseason No. 1 to finish No. 1 since Southern California in 2004 and for the fourth time two teams from the same conference finished Nos. 1 and 2.
Boise State moved back into the final AP rankings after a convincing 38-28 win over Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 16. The Mountain West champions are ranked 22nd in the poll.
Here is a rundown of the full top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oklahoma
4. Clemson
5. Ohio State
6. UCF
7. Wisconsin
8. Penn State
9. TCU
10. Auburn
11. Notre Dame
12. USC
13. Miami (Fla.)
14. Oklahoma State
15. Michigan State
16. Washington
17. Northwestern
18. LSU
19. Mississippi State
20. Stanford
21. South Florida
22. Boise State
23. NC State
24. Virginia Tech
25. Memphis
© 2018 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs