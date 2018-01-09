Boise State moves into top 25 in final AP college football poll

Dec 16, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boise Broncos linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (38) hoists the Las Vegas Bowl trophy after the Broncos defeated the Oregon Ducks in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie, Stephen R. Sylvanie)

ATLANTA - Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in Monday's national championship game. Unbeaten Central Florida finished sixth.

The Crimson Tide received 57 of 61 first-place votes from the media panel after its 26-23 overtime win. UCF received the other four.

Georgia finished second and Oklahoma was third, followed by Clemson and Ohio State.

The AP national championship is the 11th for the Crimson Tide, three more than any other school, and fifth under coach Nick Saban since 2009. Alabama becomes the first preseason No. 1 to finish No. 1 since Southern California in 2004 and for the fourth time two teams from the same conference finished Nos. 1 and 2.

Boise State moved back into the final AP rankings after a convincing 38-28 win over Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 16. The Mountain West champions are ranked 22nd in the poll.

Here is a rundown of the full top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oklahoma

4. Clemson

5. Ohio State

6. UCF

7. Wisconsin

8. Penn State

9. TCU

10. Auburn

11. Notre Dame

12. USC

13. Miami (Fla.)

14. Oklahoma State

15. Michigan State

16. Washington

17. Northwestern

18. LSU

19. Mississippi State

20. Stanford

21. South Florida

22. Boise State

23. NC State

24. Virginia Tech

25. Memphis

