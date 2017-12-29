Boise State defensive line coach leaving Broncos

Boise State defensive line coach Steve Caldwell (Photo: Will Hall / KTVB)

BOISE -- Boise State defensive line coach Steve Caldwell is leaving the program to return "closer to family," according to a Boise State source.

Caldwell was a part of Bryan Harsin's initial staff since Harsin became Boise State's head coach prior to the 2014 season.

SCOTT SLANT: Say it ain't so, Steve

Boise State's defense finished in the top-20 nationally in run defense in two of Caldwell's four seasons with the Broncos.

His list of accomplished players coached at Boise State includes 2016 second-round draft pick Kamalei Correa, as well as two All-Mountain West honorees in 2016 in Sam McCaskill and David Moa.

A veteran with over 30 years of collegiate coaching experience, Caldwell has several ties to the South, including time as the defensive ends coach at Arkansas (20010-2012) as well as the defensive ends coach at Tennessee (1995-2008).

© 2017 KTVB-TV