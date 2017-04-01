Zags head to their first NCAA Championship after Final Four win

(Photo: USA Today Sports Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the Final Four.





Apr 1, 2017; South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jordan Mathews (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four.Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports)

The Bulldogs' 7-footers, senior Przemek Karnowski and freshman Zach Collins, took care of things on both ends of the court as they combined for 18 rebounds. Collins also had six blocks.

Apr 1, 2017; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Josh Perkins (13) knocks the ball away from South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) during the second half in the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four. Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports)

Gonzaga (37-1) will face North Carolina for the national championship on Monday night at 7 p.m. MDT on CBS.

Apr 1, 2017; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Josh Perkins (13) and center Przemek Karnowski (24) are introduced before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four. Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports)

Williams missed a shot with 12.7 seconds left and South Carolina rebounded and called a timeout trailing 75-72. South Carolina passed the ball around and Gonzaga fouled Sindarius Thornwell with 3.5 seconds left. He made the first and missed the second on purpose. Killian Tillie rebounded for Gonzaga, was fouled and made two free throws with 2.2 seconds left to cement the game.

Apr 1, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs fans cheer before the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four against the South Carolina Gamecocks at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

% INLINE %

© 2017 Associated Press