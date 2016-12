Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Photo: KTVB)

Join Jay Tust, Mark Johnson and Brian Holmes for a look at all of the story lines leading up to kickoff. The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Pregame Show will air live on KTVB, KTVB.COM and the KTVB app from 4:30 - 5 p.m. on game day.

GAME DAY GUIDE: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Copyright 2016 KTVB