NCAA tournament bracket revealed on Selection Sunday

Duke players celebrate after defeating Notre Dame to win the 2017 ACC tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y. (Photo: Anthony Gruppuso, USA TODAY Sports)

That's the field of 68. The bubble burst for Syracuse and Illinois State. Both had good cases but didn't get in. It appears the first four in were Wake Forest, Kansas State, Southern California and Providence.

Some interesting seeding points.

The Big Ten went No. 4 Purdue, No. 5 Minnesota, No. 6 Maryland, No. 7 Michigan and No. 8 Wisconsin and Northwestern and No. 9 Michigan State. Hard to really make sense out of that. Wisconsin and both Maryland were sliding at end of year, but Badgers beat Terps and got to Big Ten tournament final as the No. 2 seed. And Minnesota ahead of Michigan is curious. The Wolverines might be the most-dangerous of the seven teams.

Hard to understand South Carolina as No. 7, too.

The South is loaded with North Carolina, Kentucky and UCLA as the top three seeds. All three are legitimate title contenders that no team would want to face. And Wichita State at No. 10 is very dangerous.

Gonzaga gets the No. 1 seed in the West and first-round game against South Dakota State.

And here's Northwestern! Wildcats get their first NCAA berth and are seeded No. 8. No. 9 is Vanderbilt. Commodores beat Florida three times get their spot.

No. 5 is Notre Dame. The ACC tournament finalists will play No. 12 Princeton. Great matchup between two teams that shoot the three. Should be fun one.

No. 4 is West Virginia. No. 13 Bucknell draws the Mountaineers.

No. 2 in the region is Arizona. A possible rematch looms with Gonzaga if the Wildcats and Bulldogs get to Elite Eight.

No. 15 is North Dakota.

No. 7 Saint Mary's gets No. 10 Virginia Commonweath in a great contrast of styles.

No. 3 Florida State and No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast face off in Orlando. Great feature game in Sunshine State.

And No. 6 Maryland draws No. 11 Xavier.

No. 1 North Carolina is the top seed in the South. They face Texas Southern in the first round.

No. 8 Arkansas and No. 9 Seton Hall are the other two teams in the grouping.

Surprisingly, Minnesota is a No. 5 seed. Three lines ahead of Wisconsin. Interesting. No. 12 is Middle Tennessee. The Blue Raiders took down Michigan State last year. It would be less of a surprise if they knock off the Golden Gophers.

No. 4 Butler gets No. 13 Winthrop.

Kentucky is the No. 2 seed. The Wildcats get in-state foe Northern Kentucky.

No. 7 is Dayton. No. 10 is Wichita State.

A low seed for the Shockers. They're set up for a rematch with Kentucky in second round after the memorable game in 2014.

No. 3 is UCLA. No. 14 Kent State is their first-round opponent.

No. 6 is Cincinnati. The Bearcats get the winner of First Four matchup between Wake Forest and Kansas State. In that game, Danny Manning, a former Kansas standout, leads the Demon Deacons against one of his college rivals.

Kansas is the No. 2 overall seed. Jayhawks will be in the Midwest and face the winner of the First Four matchup between North Carolina Central and UC Davis.

No. 8 Miami (Fla.) will face No. 9 Michigan State. Great 8-9 game. And good competition for Kansas in round of 32 whichever wins.

No. 5 Iowa State, the Big 12 tournament winner, gets No. 12 Nevada.

No. 4 Purdue faces No. 13 Vermont.

So the Big Ten gets a top 16 seed it didn't have a month ago. Still disappointing for the league.

No. 2 in the South is Louisville. Cardinals will square off with Jacksonville State.

The amazing run of Michigan moved the Big Ten tournament champs to No. 7 in the South. The Wolverines get No. 10 Oklahoma State in the first round.

Michigan vs. Louisville is tasty second round possibility.

No. 3 is Oregon. The Ducks fell to the three line despite finishing the Pac-12 regular season top seed and finalist in the tournament. No. 14 is Iona

No. 6 Creighton faces No. 11 Rhode Island, who earned its spot by winning the Atlantic 10 tournament.

The top half of the East regional

No. 2 Duke vs. Troy

No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette

Sets up possible matchup between Coach K and Steve Wojciechowski if Blue Devils and Golden Eagles win.

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State

No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 Providence or Southern California

The Friars and Trojans sneak their way in the field. Tough blow for others on the bubble

No. 1 overall seed is Villanova. Wildcats are in East regional. They will play the winner of the First Four matchup between New Orleans and Mount. St Mary's.

No. 8 in that region is Wisconsin. The went to the final of the Big Ten tournament. The Badgers will face Virginia Tech.

Good first round matchup between those two. And Wisconsin-Villanova could be good matchup in round of 32.

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 North Carolina-Wilmington

No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State

And we're live on CBS. The bracket is about to be revealed.

Five months of the college basketball season come down to this: Selection Sunday.

The NCAA tournament committee will release the field of 68 starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for live for the unveiling with news and analysis as the bracket becomes clear and the race for the national championship officially begins.

