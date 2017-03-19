Mountain View grad Destiny Slocum sinks amazing buzzer-beater

Mar 5, 2017; Maryland Terrapins guard Destiny Slocum (5) shoots a three point basket against Purdue Boilermakers guard Ashley Morrissette (left) in the first half during the women's Big Ten Conference tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. (Photo: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports, Aaron Doster)

Maryland's freshman phenom Destiny Slocum provided an amazing highlight Sunday during the team's NCAA Tournament game against West Virginia.

With two seconds on the clock until halftime, the former Mountain View star heaved a two-handed overhead shot from about 75 feet away -- nothing but net. It brought the home crowd to their feet, as Slocum's teammates swarmed to her.

The buzzer-beater gave the Terrapins a 38-24 lead going into the half. Maryland eventually won the game in a dominant fashion, crushing the Mountaineers 83-56.

Slocum and the Terps are now headed to the Sweet 16.

