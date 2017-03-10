Brooke Pahukoa leads Boise State to Mountain West title

The Boise State women's basketball team is headed back to the NCAA tournament for the 2nd time in 3 seasons. (Photo: Will Hall / KTVB)

LAS VEGAS - Brooke Pahukoa scored 17 points and Boise State beat Fresno State 66-53 on Friday to win the Mountain West Tournament title and earn an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament.



Boise State (25-7) shook off a sluggish start, while overcoming league defensive player of the year Bego Faz Davalos, to win its second conference championship in three years.



Normally a 40 percent shooting team, Boise State shot just 33.8 percent from the field, hitting 22 of 65, including a paltry 6 of 20 (30 percent) from 3-point range.



Yaiza Rodriguez and Shalen Shaw each added 12 points for the Broncos.



Candice White had 14 points for Fresno State (18-5), and Bego Faz Davalos added 11 points and 14 rebounds.

