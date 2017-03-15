KTVB
NIT Round 2: Tip off set for Boise State-Illinois game

BOISE - The Boise State men's basketball team will face Illinois on Monday night in a second round game of the National Invitation Tournament.

The matchup will tip off at 7 p.m. MT at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, and will be televised on ESPN.

The No. 6 seed Broncos (20-11) and the No. 2 seed Fighting Illini (19-14) have met once before, with Illinois defeating Boise State 84-77 in a regular-season game back in 2009.

The Broncos secured their spot in the game with a 73-68 win at Utah Tuesday night. According to the university, it was the program's first road win in a postseason tournament and third road win against a school from one of the five power conferences.

Meanwhile, Illinois dominated Valparaiso 82-57 Tuesday in the first round of the NIT.

Monday's game will mark just the third ESPN appearance for the Broncos in nearly 20 years. 

