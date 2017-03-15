NIT Round 2: Tip off set for Boise State-Illinois game

BOISE - The Boise State men's basketball team will face Illinois on Monday night in a second round game of the National Invitation Tournament.
The matchup will tip off at 7 p.m. MT at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, and will be televised on ESPN.
The No. 6 seed Broncos (20-11) and the No. 2 seed Fighting Illini (19-14) have met once before, with Illinois defeating Boise State 84-77 in a regular-season game back in 2009.
The Broncos secured their spot in the game with a 73-68 win at Utah Tuesday night. According to the university, it was the program's first road win in a postseason tournament and third road win against a school from one of the five power conferences.
Meanwhile, Illinois dominated Valparaiso 82-57 Tuesday in the first round of the NIT.
Monday's game will mark just the third ESPN appearance for the Broncos in nearly 20 years.
Boise State will play at Illinois Monday (March 20) at 8 pm CT/7 pm MT on ESPN.— Boise State Men's BB (@BroncoSportsMBB) March 15, 2017
MORE: https://t.co/s5qjKTo81E pic.twitter.com/p267sIfHcI
