NIT Round 2: Tip off set for Boise State-Illinois game

Jan 17, 2017; Boise, ID, USA; Boise State Broncos pregame huddle prior to first half action against the New Mexico Lobos at Taco Bell Arena. (Photo: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports, Brian Losness)

BOISE - The Boise State men's basketball team will face Illinois on Monday night in a second round game of the National Invitation Tournament.

The matchup will tip off at 7 p.m. MT at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, and will be televised on ESPN.

The No. 6 seed Broncos (20-11) and the No. 2 seed Fighting Illini (19-14) have met once before, with Illinois defeating Boise State 84-77 in a regular-season game back in 2009.

The Broncos secured their spot in the game with a 73-68 win at Utah Tuesday night. According to the university, it was the program's first road win in a postseason tournament and third road win against a school from one of the five power conferences.

Meanwhile, Illinois dominated Valparaiso 82-57 Tuesday in the first round of the NIT.

Monday's game will mark just the third ESPN appearance for the Broncos in nearly 20 years.

Boise State will play at Illinois Monday (March 20) at 8 pm CT/7 pm MT on ESPN.

MORE: https://t.co/s5qjKTo81E pic.twitter.com/p267sIfHcI — Boise State Men's BB (@BroncoSportsMBB) March 15, 2017

© 2017 KTVB-TV