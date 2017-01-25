Nevada beats Boise State 76-57, claims Mountain West lead

BOISE - D. J. Fenner scored 21 points and Marcus Marshall added another 18 as Nevada bounced back from a loss by beating Boise State 76-57 in a battle for first place in the Mountain West Conference Wednesday night.
The Wolf Pack, who lost to Fresno State on Saturday, now takes over sole possession of first-place.
Chandler Hutchison converted a layup with four seconds left to get the Broncos (12-7, 5-3) within five points at intermission, 37-32, and then hit a jumper to get within three in the opening minute of the second half. Fenner answered with a jumper and Nevada slowly pulled away throughout the half.
Cameron Oliver scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Wolf Pack (17-4, 6-2), who lost both games with Boise State a year ago.
Hutchison finished with 23 points and seven rebounds for Boise State, but was the lone Bronco to reach double-figure scoring.
