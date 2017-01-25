Nevada beats Boise State 76-57, claims Mountain West lead

Boise State Broncos forward Nick Duncan works the perimeter versus Nevada Wolf Pack guard Jordan Caroline during the first half of play at Taco Bell Arena. (Photo: Brian Losness/USA TODAY Sports)

BOISE - D. J. Fenner scored 21 points and Marcus Marshall added another 18 as Nevada bounced back from a loss by beating Boise State 76-57 in a battle for first place in the Mountain West Conference Wednesday night.



The Wolf Pack, who lost to Fresno State on Saturday, now takes over sole possession of first-place.



Chandler Hutchison converted a layup with four seconds left to get the Broncos (12-7, 5-3) within five points at intermission, 37-32, and then hit a jumper to get within three in the opening minute of the second half. Fenner answered with a jumper and Nevada slowly pulled away throughout the half.



Cameron Oliver scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Wolf Pack (17-4, 6-2), who lost both games with Boise State a year ago.



Hutchison finished with 23 points and seven rebounds for Boise State, but was the lone Bronco to reach double-figure scoring.

