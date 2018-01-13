Close LIVE BLOG: Boise State vs. San Diego State 1/13/2018 KTVB , KTVB 5:54 PM. MST January 13, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST To view on mobile, click here. © 2018 KTVB-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years Mobile home park residents camp out High flows impact kayak races Abatement crews can't always warn in advance I'll Push You pair writes book Hailey road flood damage Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday High river levels impacting rafting businesses More Stories Hawaii officials mistakenly warn of inbound missile,… Jan 13, 2018, 11:39 a.m. Shoshone School District sued after reported student rape Jan 13, 2018, 5:27 p.m. Ammon Bundy speaks out: 'They basically came to kill… Jan 12, 2018, 10:02 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs