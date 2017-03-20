LIVE BLOG: Boise State vs. Illinois at NIT Round 2

7SportsLive (Photo: KTVB)

Live Blog LIVE BLOG: Boise State vs Illinois in round 2 of NIT

Leon Rice and the Boise State basketball team will do something Monday for just the 2nd time since 1999, play a game televised on ESPN in the 2nd round of the NIT. Tips off is at 7 p.m.

© 2017 KTVB-TV