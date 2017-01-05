Hutchison scores career-high 28, Boise State rolls UNLV 77-59

Jan 4, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Chandler Hutchison (15) shoots during a game against the UNLV Runnin' Rebels at Thomas & Mack Center. The Broncos won 77-59. (Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

LAS VEGAS - Chandler Hutchison had a career-high 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Boise State beat UNLV 77-59 on Wednesday night.

The Broncos (10-4, 3-0 Mountain West) opened with the first nine points, had a 22-point lead in the first half and led by no less than 17 after the break in winning their sixth straight.

Hutchison made 12 of 19 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Paris Austin added 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists and Nick Duncan scored 10.

Jalen Poyser and Tyrell Green had 10 points each for the Rebels (8-8, 1-2), who had their third loss in their last four. Kris Clyburn grabbed 13 rebounds but scored four points on just 1-of-11 shooting.

UNLV trailed by 32 in the early part of the second half before using a 14-0 run to get within 59-41 with 7:46 left.

