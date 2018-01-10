Hutchison scores 21, Boise State beats Fresno State 70-64

Boise State Broncos guard Chandler Hutchison (15) drives the ball past SMU Mustangs forward Ethan Chargois (5) during the first half an NCAA mens basketball game at Moody Coliseum. (Photo: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports)

FRESNO, Calif. -- Chandler Hutchison had 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for his eighth double-double of the season, Alex Hobbs scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half and Boise State beat Fresno State 70-64 on Tuesday night.



Hutchison missed two free throws with 1:35 left, but Christian Sengfelder grabbed the miss and put it back for a 64-58 lead. After a Fresno State 3, Hutchison had another offensive board and hit two free throws for a five-point advantage.



Deshon Taylor pulled Fresno State within 66-64 by scoring 13 of the Bulldogs' final 16 points. But Boise State made four straight free throws to seal it.



Sengfelder added 13 points with six rebounds for Boise State (14-3, 4-1 Mountain West). Hutchison, who is tied for third in program history with 19 double-doubles, was just 3 of 12 from the field but hit 15 of 18 free throws.



Taylor, the third-leading scorer in the Mountain West Conference at 18.9 points per game, was held to 15 points on 2-of-13 shooting for Fresno State (12-6, 2-3). He made his first field goal of the game on a long 3-pointer with 4:20 remaining in the second half.

