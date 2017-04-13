Hutchison on decision to enter NBA draft: 'It's a huge opportunity'

Feb 4, 2017; Boise, ID, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Chandler Hutchison (15) posts up against Utah State Aggies forward Alexis Dargenton (11) during second half action at Taco Bell Arena. Boise State defeats Utah State 72-70. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Losness, Brian Losness)

BOISE - Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison spoke to the media for the first time on Thursday since announcing his decision to enter the upcoming NBA draft.

Hutchison has not signed with an agent, which means he could still return for his senior season to play for the Broncos.

A rule change last year provides players with more flexibility in the evaluation process; As long as they do not hire an agent they can announce their return to college prior to a set deadline - this year it's May 24 - and still maintain their NCAA eligibility.

"The new rule - the huge opportunity it gives guys in my position to test the waters and go get a high-level NBA workout with some teams and then get that feedback on what they think of you.

"It's something I definitely don't take for granted," he added.

The opportunity to practice with players from some of the nation's top schools is also an enticing prospect for the Boise State star.

"As a competitor, I'm licking my chops for that opportunity," he said. "Where we are, sometimes you don't get to play against guys like that, maybe in your college career, unless you're in [the NCAA] Tournament."

He earned First Team All-Mountain West honors this past season by leading the team in scoring, rebounding and steals. Hutchison shot 38 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 17 points per game.

"I just want to become the best player I can be," he said. "And I believe it's gonna be a process, so my focus is just continuing on getting better, and doing things that are gonna put me in the position to, in the future, to be picked for an NBA draft.

By declaring for the draft, Hutchison can be invited to workouts with NBA teams beginning April 25. He also becomes a candidate to earn an invitation to next month's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. The deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft while maintaining NCAA eligibility is May 24.

Former Boise State forward James Webb III took advantage of the same rule last year. He eventually hired an agent and is now playing in the NBA D-League. Hutchison said he has spoken with Webb to get advice on the process.

He previously said in a statement that his decision was based on NBA teams expressing interest in him, and that he felt he needed "to take advantage of the opportunity to be evaluated and find out where I truly stand."

