Hutchison named MW Preseason Player of the Year

In this file photo, the Boise State Broncos' Chandler Hutchison leads a fast break against the Colorado State Rams on December 31, 2016 at Taco Bell Arena. (Photo: Loren Orr/Getty Images, 2016 Loren Orr)

LAS VEGAS -- The season has yet to even tipoff and Boise State senior Chandler Hutchison is already off to a historic start.



Hutchison was named the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year on Wednesday, becoming the first Bronco to earn the honor since Boise State joined the conference in 2011.



Hutchison started all 32 games for Boise State last season and became the first Bronco to record 500 points, 200 rebounds and 75 assists in a single season. He ranked fifth in the Mountain West in points per game (16.9), sixth in rebounds (7.9), and 10th in steals (1.2).



In the Broncos lone postseason victory last season, Hutchison poured in a career-high 34 points at the University of Utah in an NIT first round matchup. Those 34 points also stand as a Boise State postseason record.



During the offseason, Hutchison declared for the NBA Draft but did not hire an agent, allowing him to potentially return to college. After working out for a few teams, Hutchison announced he would return to Boise State for his senior season.



While Hutchison is the first Bronco to earn the preseason honor, former Boise State guard Derrick Marks is the only one that has captured the Mountain West Player of the Year Award at the end of the season.

