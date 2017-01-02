Hutchison named Mountain West Player of the Week

Dec 31, 2016; Boise, ID, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Chandler Hutchison (15) shoots the ball past Colorado State Rams guard Gian Clavell (3) during second half at Taco Bell Arena. The Broncos won 74-73. (Photo: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)

BOISE - Fresh off his buzzer-beating three-pointer against Colorado State on Saturday, Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison has been named Mountain West Player of the Week.

The junior, who leads the Broncos (9-4, 2-0 Mountain West) in scoring with an average of 18 points per game, sunk the game-winning basket from the three-point arc as time expired on Saturday. Hutchison recorded a double-double against the Rams (9-6, 1-1 Mountain West) with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

"We just stuck with it," Hutchison said of his team's mentality, despite Colorado State's lead throughout most of the game. "We all fully believed we were going to win the game no matter what from the tip."

Just three days earlier he put up 21 points in an 83-80 win at Utah State.

Coach Leon Rice credits the hard-working, blue-collar work ethic of Hutchison and the rest of the squad for continuing to fight, even when they fall behind.

"These guys, that's what makes them so great," Rice said. "They allow us to coach them really hard and they listen and they work and they just bounce back and they're developing a toughness about them that I just love."

The Player of the Week honor is Hutchison's first weekly award of his career, and the first for a Bronco this season.

Boise State travels to Las Vegas where they will face UNLV on Wednesday night.

