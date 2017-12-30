Hutchison, Haney help Boise State beat UNLV 83-74

Boise State Broncos guard Chandler Hutchison (15) looks to drive past SMU Mustangs guard Shake Milton (1) and guard Jimmy Whitt (31) during the first half an NCAA mens basketball game at Moody Coliseum. (Photo: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chandler Hutchison scored eight of his season-high 32 points in the final three minutes and Zach Haney had his first career double-double to help Boise State beat UNLV 83-74 on Saturday night.

Hutchinson was 13-of-18 shooting, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range, and Haney finished with 11 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

There were eight ties and 10 lead changes, and neither team led by more than five points, in the first half before UNLV (11-3, 0-1 Mountain West) took a 37-35 advantage into the break. Shakur Juiston scored six points in a row to give the Runnin’ Rebels a six-point lead early in the second half, but they missed their next 10 field-goal attempts and Boise State (12-2, 2-0) answered with a 23-4 run to take control. Hutchison scored nine points during that span, including a 3-pointer that capped the spurt and made it 60-47 with just more than 11 minutes to go.

Brandon McCoy’s jumper trimmed UNLV’s deficit to 73-67 with three minutes left, but Hutchison alone outscored the Rebels 8-7 from there to seal it.

Juiston finished with 25 points and Jordan Johnson scored 20 for UNLV. McCoy added 16 and 10 rebounds, giving the freshman 10 double-doubles in 14 career games.

© 2017 KTVB-TV