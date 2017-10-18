BSU men's basketball team picked to finish 3rd in MW by media

LAS VEGAS -- The Boise State men's basketball team was picked to finish in third place in the Mountain West Preseason Media Poll, on Wednesday.

Nevada was picked to repeat as league champions, earning 19 of the 24 possible first-place votes. San Diego State (2), Boise State (2) and UNLV (1) split the other five first-place votes.

The Broncos are coming of their fifth straight 20-win season. They finished the 2016-17 campaign with a 20-12 record and an invite to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT), where they secured the program’s first-ever postseason victory away from Boise.

Boise State is also the only program in the Mountain West that has won at least 11 games in each of the last three seasons. It is only the fifth time in Mountain West history that a team has put together a run of back-to-back-to-back seasons with 11+ conference wins.

The Broncos were picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West Preseason Media Poll last season, but ended up taking third. It marked the fifth time in seven seasons under head coach Leon Rice that Boise State has outperformed their preseason prognostication.

MW Preseason Media Poll

(First-place votes)

1. Nevada (19) - 257 points

2. San Diego State (2) - 229 points

3. Boise State (2) - 211 points

4. Fresno State - 188 points

5. Colorado State - 154 points

6. UNLV (1) - 138 points

7. Wyoming - 133 points

8. Utah State - 102 points

9. New Mexico - 93 points

10. San Jose State - 41 points

11. Air Force - 38 points

© 2017 KTVB-TV