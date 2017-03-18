Boise State women fall to UCLA in first-round game

LOS ANGELES - Monique Billings scored 19 points and Jordin Canada had 15 points and 16 assists to help fourth-seeded UCLA roll to an 83-56 win over Boise State on Saturday in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins (24-8) opened the game with a 15-0 run and were never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

UCLA used a balanced scoring attack, with four players finishing in double-figures. Kennedy Burke and Nicole Kornet each added 14 points for the Bruins.

The victory snapped a 10-game winning streak for Boise State (25-8).

Guard Brooke Pahukoa 13 points for Boise State, but the Broncos' leading scorer hit only one of 11 3-point attempts. Riley Lupfer matched her with 13 points.

UCLA shot 58.2 percent for the game, to Boise State's 30.0 percent.

