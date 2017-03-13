Boise State women head to L.A. for Big Dance

BOISE STATE - The Boise State Broncos women's basketball team on Monday learned their first opponent in the Big Dance.
T the 13th-seeded Broncos are set to play fourth-seeded UCLA in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Los Angeles - a home game for the Bruins.
The game is on Saturday. Tipoff is at 4:30 MT on ESPN2. The winner of that game will face the winner of Saturday's Texas A&M vs. Penn matchup.
The Broncos earned a spot in the tournament by beating Fresno State on Friday in the Mountain West Tournament championship game on Friday.
