KTVB
Close

Boise State women head to L.A. for Big Dance

KTVB , KTVB 7:24 PM. MDT March 13, 2017

BOISE STATE - The Boise State Broncos women's basketball team on Monday learned their first opponent in the Big Dance.

T the 13th-seeded Broncos are set to play fourth-seeded UCLA in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Los Angeles - a home game for the Bruins.

RELATED: Brooke Pahukoa leads Boise State to Mountain West title

The game is on Saturday. Tipoff is at 4:30 MT on ESPN2. The winner of that game will face the winner of Saturday's Texas A&M vs. Penn matchup.

The Broncos earned a spot in the tournament by beating Fresno State on Friday in the Mountain West Tournament championship game on Friday.

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories