Boise State upsets Colorado State 65-61 in semifinal

LAS VEGAS - The Boise State women's basketball team upset Colorado State 65-61 on Wednesday to advance the Mountain West championship game and a shot at an NCAA Tournament bid.

The Rams entered the tournament at the No. 1 seed, defending champions and preseason favorite for the Mountain West title, but were upset for the third time in four years.

Both teams exchanged leads early in the game before the Rams took their biggest lead of the night late in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Myanne Hamm, giving CSU an eight point lead.

The Rams entered the half on top 27-23, but that didn't last long.

The Broncos opened the third quarter on an 11-4 run before the Rams were able to battle back and hold on to a three point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

With under four minutes remaining in the game, CSU took a 57-52 lead, forcing the Broncos to call a timeout.

Just as it looked like the Rams were going to build on their momentum and advance to the conference tournament championship game, Boise State went on a 13-4 run and ended the chances of CSU advancing to the NCAA Tournament.

Highlights from Boise State's MW semifinal win vs Colorado State as Broncos win 9th straight. @MW_WBB @NCAAWBB @ESPN_WomenHoop @BroncoSports pic.twitter.com/AwyUl9Iq4I — Boise State W BB (@BroncoSportsWBB) March 9, 2017

Freshman Riley Lupfer led the Broncos, scoring 15 of her game-high 17 points in the fourth period.

CSU's Elin Gustavsson, who received All-Mountain West honors earlier this week, ended the game with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Ellen Nystrom, the MW Player of the Year, added a double-double as well with 13 points and 10 rebounds, but was held to shooting just 4-of-13 from the field.

The Boise State bench outscored the Rams 27-to-14, giving the Broncos an 18-4 record this season when they dominate from the bench.

Boise State will face No. 7 seed Fresno State for the Mountain West championship on Friday, March 10 at 1 p.m. MT. The winner of the championshipt games gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The @BroncoSportsWBB does it! They upset #ColoradoState, 65-61. #BoiseState will play for a MW title - & an NCAA tourney bid - on Friday! — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) March 9, 2017

