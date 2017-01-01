HEADLINES
- Education
Some parents outraged over survey given to kids in schoolSome parents outraged over survey given to kids in school JEROME -- A survey with some disturbing language was handed out to students at a public charter school in Jerome last month.
- Education
- 21 hours ago
- Local
Kootenai Co. murder victim was a mother of fiveKootenai Co. murder victim was a mother of five
- Local
- 45 minutes ago
- Crime
Manhunt continues after woman's body found in Idaho hospital parking lotManhunt continues after woman's body found in Idaho hospital parking lot COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho --- Coeur d'Alene police said they are searching for a suspect after a woman was found dead on the campus of Kootenai Health on Wednesday afternoon.
- Crime
- 13 hours ago
- Local
Twin Falls teacher resigns amid mouth-taping allegationsTwin Falls teacher resigns amid mouth-taping allegations
- Local
- 6 hours ago
- Regional
Boy with autism finds happy place at mall jewelerBoy with autism finds happy place at mall jeweler OLYMPIA, Wash. – Heidi Fredericks doesn't know why it works, but it does.
- Regional
- 10 hours ago
- Local
Otter proclaims Multiple Sclerosis Awareness WeekOtter proclaims Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week Idaho Gov. C. L. "Butch" Otter has declared next week "Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week" as part of an effort to find a cure for the debilitating illness.
- Local
- 4 hours ago
- Boise-State
Big man on a bike: Boise State's David WackerBig man on a bike: Boise State's David Wacker
- Boise-State
- 1 hour ago
- Capitol-Watch
House passes bill to raise awareness of birth defect-causing virusHouse passes bill to raise awareness of birth defect-causing virus Legislation to increase awareness about a virus that is one of the leading causes of birth defects and a threat to patients with impaired immune systems is headed to the governor's desk.
- Capitol-Watch
- 6 hours ago
- Lottery
Trip to the bank leads to winning lottery ticketTrip to the bank leads to winning lottery ticket A recent trip to the bank got a lot richer for James Johnson.
- Lottery
- 4 hours ago
- Politics
Otter: $3.4M broadband settlement reachedOtter: $3.4M broadband settlement reached
- Politics
- 4 hours ago
- Sports
Live Blog: 2017 Mountain West Men's Basketball TournamentLive Blog: 2017 Mountain West Men's Basketball Tournament
- Sports
- 6 hours ago
- Elections
Ada County runs pre-election tabulation testsAda County runs pre-election tabulation tests Election Day is now five days away. This afternoon at the Ada County Elections Office staff ran a logic and accuracy test in front of our camera and anyone else who wanted to watch.
- Elections
- 2 hours ago
- Elections
VOTER GUIDE: March 2017 school bonds and leviesVOTER GUIDE: March 2017 school bonds and levies School districts across the state are asking voters to approve funding for various projects - from building new schools to repairs and maintenance - during the March 14 election.
- Elections
- 7 hours ago
- Boise-State
Broncos hire Brad Bedell as offensive line coachBroncos hire Brad Bedell as offensive line coach BOISE - The Boise State football team on Thursday announced the hiring of former NFL lineman Brad Bedell as new offensive line coach.
- Boise-State
- 35 minutes ago
- Capitol-Watch
New transportation funding bill introduced in Idaho HouseNew transportation funding bill introduced in Idaho House
- Capitol-Watch
- 5 hours ago
