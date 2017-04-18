Boise State to host NCAA Tournament in 2021

Taco Bell Arena (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - It has been eight years since Boise State hosted the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, and now the university is set to play host twice over the next four years.

The tournament committee announced Tuesday that the school will host first- and second-round games in 2021. The tournament is also set to come to Boise next spring.

“We’re excited to have another opportunity to host the NCAA Tournament,” said athletic director Curt Apsey in a statement. “This community supports the event and our staff does a phenomenal job of putting it on. The NCAA obviously recognizes that by bringing the tournament back to Boise in not only 2018 but now 2021 as well.”

For the 2021 tournament, Boise State will host games Thursday, March 18 for the first round and Saturday, March 20 for the second round. The West Regional that year will be hosted by the Mountain West Conference at the Pepsi Center in Denver. The Final Four will be held in Indianapolis.

According to Boise State, Taco Bell Arena is one of just five venues in the country that will host the NCAA Tournament twice between 2018 and 2021.

The university has hosted the men's tournament eight times, most recently in 2009. It also hosted the women's West Regional in 2002.

Tickets for the 2018 NCAA Tournament games at Taco Bell Arena are currently on sale to those who held Boise State men’s basketball season tickets each of the past two seasons.

