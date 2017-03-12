Boise State to face Utah in first round of NIT

The Boise State Broncos getting hyped right before the start of first half action between the Cal State Northridge Matadors and the Boise State Broncos on December 21, 2016 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. (Photo: Loren Orr/Getty Images)

The Boise State men's basketball team was one of the 32 teams selected to play in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT), the NCAA announced on Sunday.

The Broncos (19-11) are a 6-seed and will travel to Salt Lake to play 3-seed Utah (20-11) on Tuesday at 8 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

This marks the 14th overall postseason appearance for the Boise State, and fourth in seven seasons under head coach Leon Rice.

This will be the fifth time Boise State has played in the NIT, and first since 2004.

The Broncos and Utes have played each other once before in the NIT, with Boise State winning, 62-61, in 1987.

Boise State is one of three Mountain West teams in the field. Colorado State is a 4-seed and will host Charleston on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fresno State is a 5-seed and will travel to play TCU on Wednesday at 8 p.m..

Played annually since 1938, the NIT is the original and oldest national postseason tournament in college basketball. It features a 32-team field with the first three rounds hosted on campus sites before the semifinals and championship are played at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Boise State NIT Tournament History (All-Time Record: 3-4):

1987 (1-1)

vs Utah: W, 62-61

vs Washington: L, 73-68

1989 (0-1)

vs Oklahoma State: L, 69-55

1991 (0-1)

vs Southern Illinois: L, 75-74

2004 (2-1)

vs UNLV: W, 84-69

vs Wisconsin-Milwaukee: W, 73-70

vs Marquette: L, 66-53

© 2017 KTVB-TV