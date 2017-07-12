Boise State men's basketball earns academic honor

BOISE, ID - DECEMBER 21: The Boise State Broncos getting hyped right before the start of first half action between the Cal State Northridge Matadors and the Boise State Broncos at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images) (Photo: Loren Orr, 2016 Loren Orr)

KANSAS CITY, MO - The Boise State men's basketball team was honored with the Team Academic Excellence Award by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Wednesday.

The NABC presents the award to any team in the NCAA, NAIA or NJCAA with a team grade-point-average of 3.0 or greater.

The Broncos had an accumulative GPA of 3.05 during the 2016-17 academic school year. Nick Duncan, Matt Grooms, Zach Haney, Alex Hobbs, Justinian Jessup, and James Reid each posted a GPA above 3.0. Reid led the way with a 3.91 GPA and earned his master's degree last month in business administration.

This is the first time that the Boise State men's basketball team has earned the honor since the NABC began handing out the award in 2012-13.



