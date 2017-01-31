Boise State holds off Colorado State 79-76

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Paris Austin made 7 of 10 from the field, 10 straight free throws and scored a career-high 25, James Reid added 18 points and Boise State held off Colorado State for a 79-76 win on Tuesday night.
Reid hit a career-best six 3-pointers on nine attempts and Chandler Hutchison had 10 points and seven rebounds for Boise State (14-7, 7-3 Mountain West), which pulled within a half-game of conference-leading Nevada.
J.D. Paige scored eight points during a 12-3 run that pulled Colorado State within one with 32 seconds left. Austin hit two free throws and, after a Rams offensive foul, added two more to make it 77-72 with 19 seconds to go. Paige answered with a dunk but Austin made a pair of foul shots for a 79-74 lead with six seconds remaining.
Paige scored 20, Emmanuel Omogbo added 16 with 11 rebounds and Gian Clavell had 15 points and nine boards for Colorado State (14-9, 6-4).
Reid hit back-to-back 3s during a 16-2 run that put the Broncos up 21-7 just more than eight minutes in. Boise State made just one field goal and committed three turnovers in the final five minutes of the half and led 43-40 at the break.
