Boise State down two starters against Illinois

BOISE - The Boise State men’s basketball team will be without both forward David Wacker and guard James Reid for their second-round NIT matchup against Illinois on Monday.

Head coach Leon Rice announced on Saturday that Wacker will be miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a dislocated shoulder against Utah last Tuesday.

According to a source, Reid is dealing with a concussion, and will also miss Monday night’s contest. The timeline for his return is unknown.

Wacker has played in 29 of 31 games for the Broncos this season, which includes 28 starts. The redshirt sophomore has averaged 4.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting a team-best 61.5-percent from the floor (minimum 35 field goal attempts).

The absence of Reid means the Broncos will be without one of their best shooters. The redshirt senior ranks second on the team in three-point field goals made (64) and three-point shooting percentage (.388).

Reid has started 15 of 31 games this season, including the last 12 straight. He started against Utah in the opening round of the NIT but was limited to just three minutes in the second half. He scored just two points, tied for his second lowest output this season.

Tipoff is at 7 PM MT on ESPN.

