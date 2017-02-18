Boise St. seals it at the line to beat Wyoming 91-87

Boise State Broncos guard Paris Austin (30) drives through the paint during second half action against the Wyoming Cowboys at Taco Bell Arena. Boise State defeats Wyoming 91-87. (Photo: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)

BOISE - Paris Austin scored 27 points and Chandler Hutchison scored 25, and Hutchison's final pair of free throws with three seconds to go sent Boise State to a 91-87 win over Wyoming on Saturday.

Boise State (17-8, 10-4 Mountain West) made 9 of 10 free throws in the final 35 seconds. The Broncos led 84-73 on a pair of Austin free throws before Alexander Aka Gorski had back-to-back three-pointers in a 19-second space to close within five.

Hutchison's 3-point play with 5:34 to go gave Boise State a 73-59 lead. Wyoming led 41-37 at halftime before the Broncos went on a 7-2 run after the break to take the lead for good.

James Reid scored 12 points for the Broncos on 4-for-5 shooting before fouling out and Nick Duncan added 10.

Louis Adams led Wyoming (16-12, 6-9) with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting before fouling out. Alan Herndon added 16 points before fouling out, and Aka Gorski and Jason McManamen each scored 10.

