Boise St. beats San Jose St., keeps pace in MWC

BOISE - Paris Austin scored 18 points, Alex Hobbs added 16 points, Zach Haney grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Boise State men's basketball team beat San Jose State 85-78 on Saturday in its continued fight with Nevada and Colorado State atop the Mountain West Conference standings.

Boise State (18-9, 11-5) controlled for most of the second half, but Terrell Brown's layup with 35 seconds to play brought the Spartans to within 80-76. However, the Broncos wrapped it up by making five out of six foul shots, with James Reid converting three of those.

The Broncos led 37-28 at halftime. Justinian Jessup added 14 points for the Broncos, Chandler Hutchison added 11, and Reid chipped in 10.

Brown led San Jose State (14-13, 7-9) with 15 points before fouling out, and Brandon Clarke, Ryan Welage, and Gary Williams Jr. all finished with 14 points for the Spartans.

Saturday's win assures Boise State of a first-round bye in the upcoming Mountain West Conference Tournament. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday, March 9.

