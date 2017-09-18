The Big Sky basketball championships moving to Boise starting in 2019, officials announced Monday at CenturyLink Arena. (Photo: Will Hall/KTVB)

BOISE - Big news for Idaho college basketball fans: The Big Sky Conference men's and women's basketball championships are coming to Boise.

The announcement made Monday at CenturyLink Arena means University of Idaho Vandals and Idaho State University Bengals fans can watch their teams compete in Boise starting in 2019. The contract will bring the championships to CenturyLink through 2021.

Boise was awarded the contract after a bid process and thorough evaluation by the athletic administrators, officials said.

“The Conference is excited to take our most recognizable championships to Boise, which lies right at the heart of Big Sky country,” said Big Sky Conference Commissioner Andrea Williams. “We’re looking forward to partnering with CenturyLink Arena and the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau for three years of competitive Big Sky basketball. We believe that the proximity of Boise to our campuses will benefit league institutions, and that our fans will enjoy the venue and city walkability.”

Reno, Nev., and the Reno Events Center were awarded the first three-year contract after the Big Sky Conference began hosting the championships at a pre-determined, neutral location for the first time in conference history.

The championships started in Reno two years ago, so the final games at the Reno Events Center will be from March 5-10, 2018.

The 2019 Big Sky Championships will be held from March 11-16.

“We are honored that the Big Sky Conference has chosen our arena as their home for championship basketball," said Eric Trapp, general manager of CenturyLink Arena. The city of Boise is filled with Big Sky sports fans and to bring the best of the best into our building for three years is only going to grow that fan base. We pride ourselves in bringing new and exciting events to Idaho sports fans whenever possible, and the Big Sky Championship is certainly an event that will bring excitement to downtown Boise.”

© 2017 KTVB-TV