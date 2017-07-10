Martarano sent back to Eugene by Cubs

Fruitland High alum and former Boise State linebacker Joe Martarano (Photo courtesy: South Bend Cubs)

EUGENE, Ore. - Just over a week after being promoted to the Chicago Cubs' Class-A affiliate in South Bend, former Boise State linebacker Joe Martarano was sent back to the organization's short-season A-ball team in Eugene.

Martarano went 4-for-24 in seven appearances with the South Bend Cubs. He had one extra-base hit, struck out eight times and failed to draw a walk.

The Fruitland High alumnus got off to a great start with Eugene earlier this summer. Martarano hit .366 with eight RBI in 12 games. He also hit his first career professional home run against Salem-Keizer back on June 25.

Martarano was already back in the lineup for Eugene on Sunday. He got the start in left field and went 0-for-2 with a walk.

His .349 batting average would lead the Northwest League, but he does not have enough plate appearances at the moment to qualify for the batting title.

Martarano decided to leave the Boise State football team in order to pursue professional baseball full-time this past spring. He was drafted in the 22nd round by the Cubs in 2014, but he played in just 22 games in the three summers that followed. That included missing the entire 2016 season to focus on football.

Martarano and the Emeralds are set to make a return trip to Boise to face the Hawks August 8-10.

