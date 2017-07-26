Lyle Smith, father of Bronco football, dies at 101

The first Boise State football coach and Coach Harsin on the blue for Lyle Smith's 100th birthday. (Photo: Jay Tust / KTVB)

BOISE - Former Boise State legendary head football coach Lyle Smith passed away last night. He was 101 years old.

Boise State University has confirmed to KTVB his passing.

Last fall, BSU unveiled a statue of Smith near the Allen Noble Hall of Fame.

Smith is the school's all-time wins leader and is is considered the "father of Bronco football."





He served as the head coach at Boise State Junior College from 1947-1950, then again from 1952-1967. He missed three games during the 1950 season and the entire 1951 campaign to serve in the military.

Smith built the football program into a powerhouse and inspired the Boise State program to grow into what it is today. His career record at BJC was 156-26-6, with five undefeated seasons, a 37-game winning streak, 51 shutouts, and the school’s original national championship—in the JC ranks in 1958.

© 2017 KTVB-TV