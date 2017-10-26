Kellen Moore released by Cowboys

Kellen Moore #17 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass in the second quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Getty Images)

Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore was released by the Dallas Cowboys, the organization announced on Thursday.

This is the second time the Cowboys have cut Moore this season. Dallas initially released Moore during final roster cuts back in September, however, they immediately resigned him after placing tight end Rico Gathers on the reserve/injured list.

Moore has spent a majority of the last three seasons on the Cowboys roster. He played in three games and threw for 779 yards in 2015, then missed the entire 2016 season with an injury. The sixth-year NFL quarterback has not seen any action this season and was recently passed on the depth chart by rookie quarterback Cooper Rush.

It is possible that Moore remains with the Cowboys, as he is still eligible to be placed on their practice squad.

