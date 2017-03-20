Kellen Moore re-signs with the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Kellen Moore (17) congratulates Wide Receiver Cole Beasley (11) after his touchdown reception during the NFL game between the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo: Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire)

BOISE -- Former Boise State great Kellen Moore will be back with the Dallas Cowboys once again in 2017.

Approximately two weeks into the NFL’s free-agency period, Moore agreed to return to the Cowboys for a third season, the organization announced on Monday.

Moore played in three games, including two starts, for the Cowboys in 2015. With Tony Romo sidelined due to an injury, Moore replaced backup quarterback Matt Cassel during a Week 15 loss to the New York Jets.

Moore went on to complete 15-of-25 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown, but also threw three interceptions in his NFL debut against the Jets.

The 27-year-old went on to start the next two games and finished the year 61-of-104 for 779 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions. That included a 435-yard performance against Washington in Week 17, the eighth most passing yards in a single-game in Cowboys history.

The sixth-year NFL veteran was poised to be the Cowboys No. 2 quarterback this past fall, but he spent the entire season on the injured reserve list after he broke his leg in during training camp in August.

Back in February, Moore told KTVB that he is 100-percent recovered from his broken leg, adding he resumed normal throwing activities in January.

With Dallas looking to find a reliable backup to second-year starter Dak Prescott, team owner Jerry Jones deemed Moore a perfect fit.

“There is a reason not (to) bring in a veteran quarterback because you got Kellen. Kellen is key here,” Jones told the Star Telegram earlier this month. “Kellen would satisfy that itch. There is a relationship. He fits here real well.”

Terms of the team were not disclosed.

