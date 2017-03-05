Hutchinson, Austin earn Mountain West All-Conference media honors

FORT COLLINS -- Boise State junior guard Chandler Hutchinson and sophomore guard Paris Austin were selected to the Mountain West's All-Conference Media Team Sunday morning.
Hutchinson leads the Broncos in points, rebounding, steals and assists per game. He has scored in double-digit figures in all but two of Boise State's 29 games this season.
Teams were chosen by members of the Mountain West media.
The Coaches All-Conference honors and awards will be released on Tuesday.
Coach of the Year: Larry Eustachy, Colorado State
Player of the Year: Gian Clavell, Colorado State
FIRST TEAM
Gian Clavell, Colorado State, Sr.
Marcus Marshall, Nevada, Sr.
Emmanuel Omogbo, Colorado State, Sr.
Brandon Clarke, San Jose State, So.
Cameron Oliver, Nevada, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Chandler Hutchinson, Boise State, Jr.
Elijah Brown, New Mexico, Sr.
Jordan Caroline, Nevada, So.
Jalen Moore, Utah State, Sr.
Deshon Taylor, Fresno State, So.
THIRD TEAM
D.J. Fenner, Nevada, Sr.
Koby McEwen, Utah State, Fr.
Trey Kell, San Diego State, Jr.
Jaron Hopkins, Fresno State, Jr.
Jovan Mooring, UNLV, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Hayden Graham, Air Force
Prentiss Nixon, Colorado State
Dakarai Allen, San Diego State
Zylan Cheatham, San Diego State
Paris Austin, Boise State
Hayden Dalton, Wyoming
Justin James, Wyoming
Tim Williams, New Mexico
For a complete list of winners, click here.
