Hutchinson, Austin earn Mountain West All-Conference media honors

Feb 4, 2017; Boise, ID, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Chandler Hutchison (15) drives to the basket during second half action versus the Utah State Aggies at Taco Bell Arena. Boise State defeats Utah State 72-70. (Photo: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports)

FORT COLLINS -- Boise State junior guard Chandler Hutchinson and sophomore guard Paris Austin were selected to the Mountain West's All-Conference Media Team Sunday morning.

Hutchinson leads the Broncos in points, rebounding, steals and assists per game. He has scored in double-digit figures in all but two of Boise State's 29 games this season.

Teams were chosen by members of the Mountain West media.

The Coaches All-Conference honors and awards will be released on Tuesday.

Coach of the Year: Larry Eustachy, Colorado State

Player of the Year: Gian Clavell, Colorado State

FIRST TEAM

Gian Clavell, Colorado State, Sr.

Marcus Marshall, Nevada, Sr.

Emmanuel Omogbo, Colorado State, Sr.

Brandon Clarke, San Jose State, So.

Cameron Oliver, Nevada, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Chandler Hutchinson, Boise State, Jr.

Elijah Brown, New Mexico, Sr.

Jordan Caroline, Nevada, So.

Jalen Moore, Utah State, Sr.

Deshon Taylor, Fresno State, So.

THIRD TEAM

D.J. Fenner, Nevada, Sr.

Koby McEwen, Utah State, Fr.

Trey Kell, San Diego State, Jr.

Jaron Hopkins, Fresno State, Jr.

Jovan Mooring, UNLV, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Hayden Graham, Air Force

Prentiss Nixon, Colorado State

Dakarai Allen, San Diego State

Zylan Cheatham, San Diego State

Paris Austin, Boise State

Hayden Dalton, Wyoming

Justin James, Wyoming

Tim Williams, New Mexico

