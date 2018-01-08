Steelheads rookie selected for all-star game

Steelheads forward Justin Parizek (Photo: Creative Expressions Photography) (Photo: Creative Expressions Photography)

BOISE -- It may be his rookie season, but that hasn't stopped Idaho Steelheads forward Justin Parizek from earning the right to represent Idaho at the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic.

The Lakeville, Minnesota native and University of Nebraska-Omaha alum has had a breakout season, notching 12 goals and 24 points in 27 games.

"He comes in early and stays on the ice late, and he’s a professional. To see him get rewarded for the amount of effort he puts forth and the pride he takes in his craft, that’s what it’s all about," Steelheads head coach Neil Graham said.

"In terms of being rewarded for what you've done on the ice and off the ice, there is no one more deserving."

Parizek was also called up to the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey league, where he appeared in three games last month.

The CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic will take place on January 15 at 11 a.m. MT on the NHL Network.

