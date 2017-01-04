Winter weather prompts high school game cancelations

Due to inclement weather, the following activities have been canceled for Wednesday, January 4th. This list will be updated throughout the day.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Twin Falls vs. Canyon Ridge (game moved to Monday, January 16)

Valley vs. Raft River

Victory Charter School Vs. Garden Valley

Wider vs. Ambrose (game moved to Thursday, January 5)

Borah vs, Timberline (game moved to Thursday, January 5)

Jerome vs. Buhl (game moved to Monday, January 23)

Council vs. Nyssa

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Middleton vs. Emmett

Columbia vs. Timberline

Wider vs. Ambrose (game moved to Thursday, January 5)

Caldwell at Vallivue

Victory Charter School vs. Garden Valley

Filer vs. Marsh Valley

Council vs. Nyssa

Burns vs. Ontario

WRESTLING

Filer at Burley

*All Boise School District after-school activities have been canceled for Wednesday, January 4

*All West Ada School District after-school activities have been canceled for Wednesday, January 4