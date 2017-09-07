Thursday's high school game cancelations

BOISE -- Air quality in the Treasure Valley dropped back into the red category Thursday, signifying air that is still considered "unhealthy" due to the smoke pouring into the area from wildfires around the region.

For the third day in a row, schools are keeping students indoors and canceling high school sporting events.

The category is an improvement from Wednesday when air quality plunged into the "very unhealthy" Purple category.

Unhealthy smoke levels are expected to continue into Friday.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality reports on its website that the air quality index (AQI) is more than 182. The AQI represents the expected level of pollution for the area. It is the average for the entire day. There may be some periods throughout the day when air quality is greater or less than the forecasted AQI.

List will be updated as announcements come in:

- Borah's JV and freshman games have been rescheduled to October 26.

- Bruneau-Grand View Joint School District says there will be no cross country meet, but they will still hold practice inside until 4:30 p.m.

-Caldwell's soccer games against Middleton have been rescheduled for Monday, September 25, with the same game times.

-Fruitland has canceled the JV football game against Gooding as well as the soccer game against Payette. Payette High School officials say they will hold modified practice.

-Homedale JV game against Vale has been canceled.

-Kuna JV and freshman football games against Capital have been rescheduled for October 26.

-New Plymouth vs. Nyssa JV and varsity games have been rescheduled for Saturday. JV will kick off at 2 p.m. then varsity will play following that game.

-Timberline vs. Boise JV and freshman games for Friday have been rescheduled for October 25.

-Weiser officials say the cross country meet at Rolling Hills has been canceled. No date announced for possible make-up.

