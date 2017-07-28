Rocky Mountain's Freeborn commits to Boise State

BOISE -- Ten days ago, the Boise State football program offered Rocky Mountain High School senior Keeghan Freeborn a chance to become a Bronco.

Surrounded by his family and friends at his uncle's wedding this week in Oregon, Freeborn pulled the trigger and verbally committed to Boise State on Thursday.

"It just seemed like the right thing to do. It's a great opportunity," said Freeborn. "I was in a circle with my family and I called coach (Steve) Caldwell. They were all happy for me."

The decision came just two days after Freeborn took an unofficial visit to Boise State. Despite growing up near campus, he had never received what he called a "full in-depth look" at it before.

On Tuesday, Freeborn went through the Broncos' football facility, received an academic tour and viewed the dorm rooms that he would likely stay in as a freshman.

"It was really awesome to go look at all that stuff," Freeborn explained. "It gives me the best opportunity to be the best I can be. The football is amazing, the school is going to be awesome, and it's my hometown. It's the perfect trio. It's going to be awesome.

Freeborn is a two-way standout at Rocky Mountain, playing on both the offensive and defensive lines. At 6-foot-1, 310 pounds, Freeborn says that he is being recruited to play nose tackle.

In addition to Boise State, Freeborn had offers from Air Force, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana State and Weber State. Now that his decision has been made, he is eager to attack his final season of high school football.

"I'm excited I got that weight off my shoulders. I'm going to be able to help [Rocky Mountain] be the best they can be. That's what I'm looking forward to right now."

Rocky Mountain's head coach, Scott Criner, recently resigned to accept an athletic director position at Eagle High School. When asked how the transition is currently going for the Grizzlies, Freeborn responded positively.

"It's all good. We know that it's the best thing for Criner right now. We're super appreciative for everything he's done. We're excited for him to continue his career. ... We're excited to see what we can do. Our program is not about one person. That's what coach (Criner) taught us. We're all family so we're going to keep pushing. We're excited for whoever is going to step up and take the head coaching spot. They'll be capable.”

