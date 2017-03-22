Rocky Mountain senior wins state Player of the Year

Kolby Lee (Rocky Mountain) - BYU basketball

MERIDIAN -- Rocky Mountain senior guard Kolby Lee can now add "Idaho State Player of the Year' to his already extensive athletic resume.

The 6-foot-9 future BYU Cougar helped the Grizzlies (26-1) to their first ever state basketball title earlier this month, a 72-51 victory over conference rival Centennial.

In that game, Lee scored 15 points and had 14 rebounds.

During his senior season, Lee averaged 16.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game and shot 65 percent from inside the arc, all while maintaining a 3.69 GPA in the classroom.

The award recognizes "not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court."

