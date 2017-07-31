Rocky Mountain promotes Culig to head coach

Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - Rocky Mountain High School has promoted defensive coordinator Chris Culig to the role of head football coach, he confirmed to KTVB on Monday.

"I'm super excited," Culig said. "I've been on pins and needles a little bit. But they called me this morning and asked if I'd like to do it."

"I have some big shoes to fill, but I feel like I've been a part of the program, so I understand the direction," Culig added. "I felt like I was the next best guy to carry that on."

Former Rocky Mountain head coach Scott Criner resigned last week to accept a position as athletic director at Eagle High School. In four season under Criner, the Grizzlies went 40-9 and won a 5A state championship in 2015.

Culig worked with Criner for 14 years at the local prep level, which included stops at Timberline, Eagle, and most recently Rocky Mountain.

