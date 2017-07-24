Rocky Mountain football coach resigns, takes AD job at Eagle

Rocky Mountain vs. Timberline.

MERIDIAN -- Rocky Mountain head football coach Scott Criner has resigned.

Criner, who led the Grizzlies to their first 5A state football championship in 2015, went 40 and nine in his five seasons as head coach.

Before becoming the head coach at Rocky Mountain, Criner was an assistant coach at Eagle for five years. During that time, Criner coached players like quarterback Taylor Kelly (ASU) and quarterback Tanner Mangum (BYU).

Criner helped the Mustangs to three state championship appearances, one semi-final appearance and one quarterfinal appearance.

The Mustangs won the 5A state title in 2009.

KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust says Criner will replace current Eagle High Athletic Director Kimber Chrz, who will become a vice principal.

Official practices begin August 7th.

Criner did some serious work at #RockyMt. In four years with him at the helm, the Grizz went 40-9, made 3 semifinals & won it all in 2015. — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) July 24, 2017

No word on who will replace Criner.

© 2017 KTVB-TV