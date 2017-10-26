Close Live Blog: Friday Night Football 10/27 KTVB 10:58 PM. MDT October 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST RELATED: 2017 State Football Playoffs: Brackets © 2017 KTVB-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years Mobile home park residents camp out High flows impact kayak races Abatement crews can't always warn in advance I'll Push You pair writes book Hailey road flood damage Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday High river levels impacting rafting businesses More Stories Life-altering surgery for Lucas Oct 26, 2017, 9:38 p.m. Boise State pulls out of downtown stadium project Oct 26, 2017, 11:32 a.m. Melba man arrested on murder charge after body found… Oct 26, 2017, 9:32 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs